20 Feb. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani weightlifter Dadash Dadashbeyli has won three gold medals at the European Championships in the Bulgarian capital Sofia.

An athlete competing in the 109 kg weight category lifted 176 kg in the snatch and 212 kg in the clean and jerk, winning a gold medal in both events.

With a total result of 388 kg (176+212), he climbed to the highest step of the podium, beating the rest of the athletes.

In total, more than 400 athletes from 43 countries are taking part in the competition.