First Ladies of Azerbaijan and Türkiye meet in Ankara

20 Feb. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Photo: the Azerbaijani presidential website

First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva held a meeting with First Lady of Türkiye Emine Erdogan.

The meeting was held in Ankara on February 19.

The Azerbaijani and Turkish Presidents, Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, also held talks yesterday. As a result of the meeting, a number of documents were signed.

After the talks, the presidents made press statements. Ilham Aliyev, in particular, said that the Baku-Ankara union has become an important factor not only for the region but also for Eurasia. The Azerbaijani president also clarified that he traditionally made his first official foreign visit after the elections to Turkey.