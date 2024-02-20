Sergey Lavrov arrives in Venezuela

20 Feb. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Venezuela with a visit. The republic has become the second point in the FM’s working tour to Latin American countries after Cuba.

In addition to the talks with his Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Gil Pinto, he is also expected to meet with President Nicolas Maduro and Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.

Lavrov’s talks with the Venezuelan leadership will involve the perspectives of development of the Russian-Venezuelan strategic partnership, as well as the coordination within the UN and at other multilateral platforms.

After Venezuela, the Russian Foreign Minister will depart to Brazil, where will take part in the G20 ministerial meeting on February 21-22.