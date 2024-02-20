Besiktas terminates player's contract due to dating profile

20 Feb. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish football club Besiktas terminated the contract of a 21-year-old player after his dating profile was spotted online before spreading across social media.

Emirhan Delibas has departed the club by mutual agreement though the winger has denied that the profile is his and labelled the account 'fake'.

"We have parted ways with professional football player Emirhan Delibas by mutual agreement. We wish him success in his future career," the club said.

Though the official reasoning behind the decision was not confirmed, it is likely to have been connected to Delibas' alleged profile on dating app.

Delibas briefly featured in Besiktas' Super Lig defeat by Kasimpasa in January, having played 9 minutes, and also made a brief cameo in the Europa Conference League. On the latter occasion, he played 5 minutes, taking his overall tally to 14 minutes.

He began his career in the youth ranks at Besiktas in 2010, aged just seven, and progressed through the structure before reaching the first team in 2020.