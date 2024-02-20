Turkish banks resume opening accounts for Russians

20 Feb. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey's state-owned banks continue to open accounts for Russian citizens, but if certain conditions are met, including a Turkish residence permit and a work permit, a representative of the Ziraat state bank branch in Ankara said.

However, Turkey's private banks are also making the same demands on Russians - for example, Denizbank has begun requesting documents confirming the Russians' right to reside in Turkey, RIA Novosti reports.

The bank explained that such actions were caused by internal procedures, not by the U.S. sanctions. At the same time, Turkish state banks haven't receive any demands to prohibit Russian citizens from opening bank accounts.

Since the beginning of 2024, Turkish banks have increased scrutiny of transactions linked to Russia to avoid falling foul of U.S. sanctions.