Turkish scientists designe robot bees

20 Feb. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye’s Middle East Technical University (METU) in Ankara has received an award for developing “robot bees” that can feed their real counterparts, which are under the threat of extinction worldwide, and a system that allows hives to be monitored with artificial intelligence.

Director of the Center for Robotics and Artificial Intelligence at METU, Erol Sahin, said the project was initiated 2 years ago by an international consortium including British, Austrian and Czech scientists. A research and development team consists of 20 people.

According to Sahin, if bees were to disappear, the entire ecosystem would face the threat of collapse, Anadolu reported.