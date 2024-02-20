Shusha to host OTS informal summit

20 Feb. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States will be held in Shusha this summer, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to the Azerbaijani leader, the summit will be held in July, 2024.

"The unity of the Turkic world, the unity of peoples with common roots will strengthen each member of the Organization of Turkic States," Ilham Aliyev said.

Last year, the OTS summit was held in Astana.

Who are the members of the organization of Turkish states?

The OTS includes five countries located: