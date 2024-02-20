Russia emerges as one of India's biggest trading partners

20 Feb. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Trade turnover between Russia and India jumped sharply in 2023, reaching a record $65 billion, according to data from India's statistics service.

India's imports of Russian products increased 1.8 times to $60.1 bln at the end of last year, making Russia the second largest supplier of goods to India.

Meanwhile, exports of Indian goods increased 1.4 times to $4 bln. This made Russia India's fourth largest trading partner, as trade between the two countries increased from $37 bln a year earlier to $65 bln in 2023.

The United States remains India's primary trading partner, despite a 9% decline in trade volume to $119 bln.

China ranks as India's second-largest trading partner ($116 bln, a decline of 2%), while the UAE holds the position of the third-largest trading partner ($78 bln, a decline of 7%).

Saudi Arabia stands as India's fifth-largest trade partner ($44 bln, a decline of 17%).