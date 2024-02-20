IAEA: sanctioning Rosatom to put West at standstill

20 Feb. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said that sanctioning Rosatom would put the EU nuclear industry at a standstill in many countries.

"Frankly, I see an increased presence of Russian uranium enrichment capabilities in the world rather than a decrease," Rafael Grossi said.

According to the IAEA chief, reducing dependence on Russia's nuclear sector would cost Europe "billions", and he saw no immediate shift away, Reuters reported.

Last year, the United States imported $1.2 billion worth of Russian uranium, the most ever on record.