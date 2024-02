20 Feb. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Union extended anti-Russian sanctions until February 24, 2025, according to the EU Council resolution posted on the Official Journal.

"The restrictive measures contained in Decision should be renewed for a further 12 months, until February 24, 2025," the statement reads.

Earlier, in mid-January 2024, the EU initiated the discussion of the 13th package of anti-Russian sanctions.