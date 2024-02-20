Georgia-Romania electricity cable project to be discussed in Brussels

20 Feb. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvili said the Black Sea submarine electricity cable project will be discussed during the Georgia-EU Association Council meeting in Brussels on February 20.

The Black Sea submarine electricity cable project is a project for a new transmission route to connect the South Caucasus grid to Europe.

According to Davitashvili, updated information on the project would be shared with European colleagues during the meeting in Brussels, with the process moving to the implementation phase and “a lot of information already collected”.

He added further promotion of direct ferry connections would also be discussed as part of “important projects” in the direction of connectivity, and noted a “detailed study” had been carried out for the initiative, and support schemes were needed to be put in place.

The Council would also discuss an underwater fibre optic cable project, implemented with Romania, as an alternative, reliable channel to accelerate the formation of a digital hub in Georgia, as well as the inclusion of the country in the Unified Roaming Platform," Davitashvili said.

According to the minister, trade and economic ties were “important directions” of cooperation with the bloc and added the Government had brought together the “main priority” projects under the umbrella of connectivity.

Earlier, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze left for his first official visit to Brussels to hold meetings with officials of EU and NATO bodies.