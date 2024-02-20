French spy ring uncovered in Türkiye

20 Feb. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A recent operation by Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) uncovered an espionage ring linked to France’s Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE).

Led by Ahmet Katie, the ring supplied false information and papers to French intelligence, which sought to defame Türkiye over the alleged mistreatment of refugees seeking to leave Türkiye.

The ring was linked to Paris-based Collectif des Amis d’Alep, a nonprofit organization they were introduced to through French intelligence. Katie along with suspects Ibrahim Shewaish and Halis Elnahar were promised asylum in France, according to security sources. Three espionage suspects, all Syrian nationals, are currently in prison, preceding their trial.

The counterespionage unit and the Istanbul branch of MIT have been running surveillance on the ring for months before Istanbul police recently launched an operation to capture the suspects.

The suspects are accused of forging documents containing defaming information against Türkiye and supplying information to foreign intelligence services about Türkiye’s migration policies.