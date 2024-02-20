Israel may launch Rafah ground offensive after Ramadan - report

20 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli and U.S. officials have admitted that it would take many weeks before an operation in Rafah could go forward, Axios writes.

According to the report, it may possibly happen only in mid-April after the Islamic holy month of Ramadan is over.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to push forward with a ground operation in Rafah, despite warnings from the U.S. administration.

This year, the month of Ramadan will begin on March 11 and end on April 9. Eid al-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on April 10.