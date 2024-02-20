Russia becomes one of India's largest trading partners

20 Feb. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia has seen a record increase in trade turnover with India. Last year, it amounted to $65 billion. It is 1.8 times more than in 2022, the Indian Statistical Service reports.

These figures made Russia one of India's largest trading partners. The USA remains the main partner of this country, despite a decrease in trade turnover by 9% (to $119 billion).

The top three also included China (-2%, up to $116 billion) and the UAE (-7%, $78 billion). Saudi Arabia closes the top five (-17%, $44 billion).

The Statistical Service notes that India has increased its exports of goods to Russia by 1.4 times. Last year, goods worth $4 billion were supplied. Thanks to this, Russia entered the top 30 importers of Indian products.