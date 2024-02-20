Türkiye sees historic drop in unemployment

20 Feb. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

There has been a significant increase in employment among the population of Türkiye. Over the last three months of last year, the republic reached record unemployment rates, which amounted to 8.8%.

According to official statistics, the unemployment rate reached a record low for the first time since 2013.

It is noted that the percentage of unemployed citizens is even lower among the male population. It is 7.2%, which means a historical record since the beginning of statistics in 2005.

Thus, the level of employed citizens at the end of 2023 was 48%.