Melikov receives delegation from UAE

In Makhachkala, the leader of Dagestan, Sergey Melikov, received a delegation from the United Arab Emirates led by the director of the University for Humanities, Dr. Khalifa Mubarak Az-Zahiri.

According to the press service of the head of the region, the parties discussed issues of cooperation between Dagestan and the UAE in healthcare, tourism and education.

Melikov noted during the meeting that bilateral cooperation was strengthening with each visit. He emphasized that the interaction between Makhachkala and Abu Dhabi led to the formulation of specific proposals.