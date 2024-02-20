Tourist flow to Azerbaijan in 2024 increased by 39%

20 Feb. 21:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Almost 166 thousand foreigners visited Azerbaijan in January, which is 39.3% more than a year ago, the country's State Statistics Committee reports.

In total, citizens from 152 countries visited Azerbaijan. The largest flow of guests was from Russia (27.5%), the number of tourists from Türkiye amounted to 19.8%, while the number of Iranian tourists was 9.7%. Visitors also arrived from Georgia, India, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kazakhstan and other countries.

The flow of tourists to Azerbaijan from the Persian Gulf and the CIS countries has increased significantly over the year.