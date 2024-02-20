Russian-Azerbaijani forum to be held in Stavropol Territory

20 Feb. 22:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian-Azerbaijani forum will begin in the Mineralovodsky district of the Stavropol Territory. Four hundred business representatives from both Russia and Azerbaijan will take part there.

Azerbaijani guests will also get acquainted with the investment potential of the region. The parties will also discuss technology issues in the industrial sector, opportunities to increase the turnover of goods, and cooperation.

According to the regional leader, the preparatory work is almost complete. A schedule of meetings of delegations and speeches by speakers has been drawn up, and the timing of the round tables has also been agreed upon. In addition to working meetings, a cultural program is also prepared for the guests.