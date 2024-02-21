EBRD to finance Tbilisi's solid waste management system

21 Feb. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian capital city of Tbilisi will have its first waste treatment plant to improve solid waste management and disposal thanks to a new €26 million funding from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Green Climate Fund.

The Georgian Ministry of Finance said a loan agreement was signed yesterday between the Finance Minister Lasha Khutsishvili and Alkis Vryenios Drakinos, the Regional Director of the EBRD for the Caucasus.

The EBRD said the Tbilisi Waste Processing Project would prioritise the redirection of waste away from the sanitary landfill for comprehensive waste treatment, including mechanical and biological treatment and recovery of recyclable materials.

"This will help to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions - by 72% compared to the baseline - and improve the overall environment in the city”, the bank said.

The construction of the waste treatment plant in Tbilisi will be supported with €22 million from the EBRD and up to €4 million from the Green Climate Fund.