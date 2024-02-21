Kobakhidze announces intensive efforts to open EU accession talks

21 Feb. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia's accession to the European Union was discussed in a meeting between Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

Kobakhidze emphasised the importance of his country receiving the EU membership candidate status in December, and noted the outcome was the result of “intensive efforts” and steps taken by the Georgian government, the government administration reported.

He stressed the Government continued to “work actively” to move to the next stage of integration and open accession talks. The PM also reviewed the steps already taken by the Georgian government for the purpose and upcoming stages.