Houthis claim missile attack on Israeli ship in Gulf of Aden

21 Feb. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Yemen's Houthi group said they had launched a missile attack against "an Israeli ship" in the Gulf of Aden on February 20.

According to Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea, the targeted ship is called "MSC Silver," and his group hit it with several missiles.

Sarea added his group fired several bomb-laden drones toward Israel's southern city of Eilat as well as several U.S. warships in the Red Sea.

The Houthis have been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with Gaza.