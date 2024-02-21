Georgia outlines most possible time for joining EU

21 Feb. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze highlighted his government’s “ambitious plans” regarding Georgia’s integration into the European Union.

According to him, Georgia would be “more than ready” to become a member of the bloc in 6 years.

Kobakhidze pointed out Georgia’s commitment to the European integration agenda and noted he “had a very fruitful meeting” with Borrell and Varhelyi in Brussels earlier.

The officials had discussed the political processes in Georgia, as well as the different directions of cooperation.

"We had very friendly meetings and discussions. We touched on all topics [including] the agenda of reforms, economic cooperation, as well as issues of peaceful conflict resolution, [...] there is an interest in deepening cooperation," Kobakhidze said.

The PM noted his government was implementing an action plan for fulfilling the priorities set out by the European Commission in November and wanted to maintain “close coordination” with the colleagues in the Commission and other agencies in order to implement the “common agenda” while moving to the next stage of accession to the bloc.

Kobakhidze said his office’s “closest objective” was to start negotiations on accession and obtain full access to the single market, in order to “achieve a full and free trade space”, and noted by implementing “key reforms”, Georgia had demonstrated a “very significant and rapid” post-pandemic recovery and “significant” progress.