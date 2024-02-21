Netanyahu: Israel to continue war in Gaza until Hamas eliminated

21 Feb. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will not yield to any domestic or international pressure to halt the war on Gaza before achieving its objectives.

"There is a lot of pressure on Israel from home and abroad to stop the war before we achieve all of our goals...We are committed to continuing the war until all objectives are achieved,'' Netanyahu said.

Speaking with IDF soldiers in southern Israel on Tuesday evening, the PM recalled that Israel's objectives include eradicating Hamas, releasing all hostages and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel.

Netanyahu stressed that stopping the war now would mean defeat for the state of Israel.