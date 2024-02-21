Russian-Azerbaijani forum to be held in Stavropol Krai

The 12th Russian-Azerbaijani interregional forum will be held in Russia's Stavropol Krai on February 28.
The event will take place at the multifunctional exhibition center MinvodyEXPO under the auspices of the Russian government.
The forum is organised by the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy and the Azerbaijan Export and İnvestment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).
The draft program envisages four round tables and a business session:
- "Technologies of the future in the industrial sector”;
- "The role of transport and logistics projects in increasing bilateral trade turnover";
- "Humanitarian, cultural interaction and cooperation in the field of tourism as a driver of integration processes";
- "Industrial cooperation: cooperation in the field of agro-industrial complex";
- "Export opportunities for SMEs in Russia and Azerbaijan."