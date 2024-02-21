Russian-Azerbaijani forum to be held in Stavropol Krai

21 Feb. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The 12th Russian-Azerbaijani interregional forum will be held in Russia's Stavropol Krai on February 28.

The event will take place at the multifunctional exhibition center MinvodyEXPO under the auspices of the Russian government.

The forum is organised by the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy and the Azerbaijan Export and İnvestment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

The draft program envisages four round tables and a business session: