CSTO announces desire to develop ties with Armenia

21 Feb. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is interested in developing allied relations with Armenia, CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov wrote in his article in The International Affairs magazine.

"Armenia's work in the organization continues, Yerevan's multilateral contacts within the CSTO are proceeding in working order; Armenia has been and remains an ally. The CSTO countries, for their part, remain focused on the development of allied relations with the Republic of Armenia," Imangali Tasmagambetov said.

He also spoke about the CSTO’s proposal to send observers to the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.