Uzbekistan to allocate $500 mln in pipelines to increase Russian gas imports

21 Feb. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Uztransgaz will modernize its main gas pipelines to increase gas imports from Russia by attracting investments of up to $500 million for it, according to the investment program adopted by the government of Uzbekistan.

The cost of modernization is estimated at $500 million, with implementation by 2030. The project will be financed with funds from foreign banks.

In 2023, Uzbekistan began importing gas from Russia via the territory of Kazakhstan. The gas purchase contract was concluded for two years, with volumes of 9 mcm per day, or nearly 2.8 bcm per year.