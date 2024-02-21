Iran accuses Israel of gas pipeline sabotage attack

21 Feb. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji has accused Israel of committing acts of sabotage on February 14 aimed at disabling the country’s main gas pipeline.

According to the Iranian official, as a result of an "Israeli plot, only some gas pipeline branches have been damaged."

Owji noted that "the act of sabotage failed to succeed."

On February 14, two explosions rocked the main section of a gas pipeline in Iran’s Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province followed by a fire.

Israel has not acknowledged carrying out the attack.