Informal employment defeated in North Ossetia

21 Feb. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

In North Ossetia, almost no people left employed in the gray zone.

The authorities of North Ossetia have almost eliminated informal employment in the republic: in total, almost 8,000 people who were previously in the “gray zone” were officially employed.

“In 2023, over 8,000 cases of informal employment were identified in North Ossetia, 7,880 people were officially employed,”

– the press service of the head and government of the republic informs.

The list of legalized professionals includes farmers and entrepreneurs. Informal employment presupposes that labor relations are based not on the labor code, but on oral agreements.