Armenia prepares for Pashinyan-Aliyev summit

21 Feb. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the Prime Minister of Armenia

Azerbaijan and Armenia are working to organize a meeting of the leaders of the two countries, the Secretary of the Armenian Security Council said. Their previous conversation took place in Germany a few days ago.

"Discussions are underway about holding a summit of heads of state. There is no final decision. We are working on it,”

– Armen Grigoryan said.

According to him, more detailed information will appear after final agreement is reached.

Previous meeting

The latest negotiations between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia took place last Sunday, February 18, with the participation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.