Armenia to participate in EU civilian missions

21 Feb. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Page of the EU Mission to Armenia in X

Yerevan is determined to join the EU's civilian missions in other countries. This statement was made by the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia. According to Armen Grigoryan, the country does not intend to remain only a “consumer” of security.

Civilian missions of the European Union may begin to be carried out with the participation of Armenia. The relevant desire was expressed by the Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia at the anniversary of the launch of the EU mission in Armenia.

According to Armen Grigoryan, the long-term mission of the European Union, which is currently operating in Armenia, plays an important role in ensuring stability in the region.

“At the same time, we do not want to be only a consumer of security and in this context, Armenia notified Brussels that it is ready to contribute to the EU’s civilian missions on common security and defense policy,”

- the Secretary of the Armenian Security Council said.