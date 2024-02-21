Holidays in Dagestan to become more expensive

21 Feb. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Dagestan and other regions of the Caucasus, tourism services will become more expensive starting from April. The cost of vacation will increase by 30%. In 2023, over 8 mln Russians visited the Caucasus.

In a number of regions of the North Caucasus, prices for tourism services will increase from April 10.

The cost of vacation will increase by 30%. This will affect North Ossetia (36,000 rubles for 6 nights), Chechnya and the Karachay-Cherkess Republic (35,000 rubles), as well as Dagestan and Stavropol region (40,000 rubles).

The rise in prices for travel services is associated with a large influx of tourists to the North Caucasus. In turn, tourism industry workers increase prices for rental housing and excursions.

Last year, over 8 million Russian tourists visited the North Caucasus.