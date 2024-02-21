Netherlands to connect Yerevan with Lyon

21 Feb. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of Zvartnots airport

Transavia airline announced the launch of the Yerevan – Lyon flight. The first flight in this direction will take place in less than 2 months.

The Dutch airline Transavia will soon launch a Yerevan-Lyon flight. The relevant information was distributed by Armenia International Airports CJSC.

The flight will last 4.5 hours. At first, flights on this route will be carried out once a week. The launch of air services is scheduled for April 13.

From July 3, Transavia intends to add one more flight. It will be operated by the airline's aircraft on Wednesdays.