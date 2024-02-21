РУС ENG

Netherlands to connect Yerevan with Lyon

Netherlands to connect Yerevan with Lyon

© Photo: website of Zvartnots airport 

Transavia airline announced the launch of the Yerevan – Lyon flight. The first flight in this direction will take place in less than 2 months.

The Dutch airline Transavia will soon launch a Yerevan-Lyon flight. The relevant information was distributed by Armenia International Airports CJSC.

The flight will last 4.5 hours. At first, flights on this route will be carried out once a week. The launch of air services is scheduled for April 13.

From July 3, Transavia intends to add one more flight. It will be operated by the airline's aircraft on Wednesdays.

195 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos