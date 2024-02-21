Uzbekistan confident in Putin’s victory in presidential elections

21 Feb. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Kremlin website

Vladimir Putin met with Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who arrived to Kazan to participate in the opening of the “Future Games”.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin held talks with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Kazan, the Kremlin press service reports.

The President of Uzbekistan arrived in the capital of Tatarstan to participate in the opening ceremony of the international tournament "Future Games".

The parties discussed the implementation of the highest-level agreements that were reached during Mirziyoyev’s visit to Moscow in early October last year. They also talked about deepening interstate relationship.

During the meeting, the Uzbek leader noted that Tashkent and Moscow are preparing promising projects worth $45 bln. He added that Russia and Uzbekistan have a good investment base.

The head of Uzbekistan said that his country is confident in Putin’s victory in the presidential elections.