EU agrees on new package of anti-Russia sanctions

22 Feb. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Ambassadors of the European Union countries agreed on the 13th package of anti-Russian sanctions, which will come into force by February 24, according to the Belgian Presidency of the EU Council.

"EU Ambassadors just agreed in principle on a 13th package of sanctions... This package is one of the broadest approved by the EU. It will undergo a written procedure and be formally approved for the 24 February," the statement reads.

Once approved by the EU Council at ministerial level, the sanctions must be published in the Official Journal of the EU to come into force.