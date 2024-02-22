Majority of Azerbaijani citizens support peace treaty with Armenia

22 Feb. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Over 78% of respondents in Azerbaijan support the signing of a peace treaty with Armenia, the Azerbaijani Center for Sociological Research (CRES) website reports.

According to the results of a survey, 78.2% of respondents replied that they support the question "Do you support the signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia?"

At the same time, 19.5% of respondents opposed the signing of a peace treaty, 2.3% found it difficult to answer.

The survey was conducted in Febuary 2024 by phone among respondents over the age of 18 in 12 economic districts.