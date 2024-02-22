Baku accuses Paris of insidious policy

22 Feb. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry strongly condemned French President Emmanuel Macron's baseless anti-Azerbaijan allegations made following the meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“As a country, which has never mentioned the rights of Azerbaijanis violated for nearly 30 years, displaced from their territories, and subjected to mass massacres, French side’s statement about the rights and security of Armenians left the territories of Azerbaijan at their own will and without any violance, is completely inappropriate," the statement reads.

The ministry noted that it would be more appropriate for France to clarify why they have not stood against the Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territories, as well as the continuing Armenian occupation of 8 Azerbaijani villages.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry also noted that Armenia has violated the stable situation that lasted for several months.

"It is unacceptable to blame Azerbaijan for taking a disproportionate response, while refraining from criticizing Armenia, who took unprovoked actions disrupting the stable situation that lasted for almost 5 months. Such biased approaches should be stopped," the ministry said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that France's policy destabilizes the situation in the region and does not contribute to the conclusion of peace between Baku and Yerevan.