Pashinyan and Macron meet at Elysee Palace

22 Feb. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Photo: the Armenian PM's website

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in France yesterday on a two-day working visit.

Pashinyan's meeting with Macron

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which the sides agreed to further improve bilateral ties in the transport, energy, water and defense fields, according to a statement by the Elysee Palace.

"France will continue to support infrastructure development in Armenia with the participation of our companies. We will also continue to develop cooperation in the field of defense," Macron said.

Photo: the Armenian PM's website

Macron and Pashinyan also discussed the state of negotiations aimed at normalization between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Talks with Senate President

The Armenian PM also held a meeting with President of the French Senate Gérard Larcher.

During the meeting, a number of issues related to the processes taking place in the South Caucasus region, the "Crossroads of Peace" project and the Armenian-French inter-parliamentary cooperation were discussed.

Larcher emphasized the importance of friendly relations with Armenia and once again reaffirmed the full support of the Senate to Armenia and its people.

Photo: the Armenian PM's website