Türkiye delivers ultimatum to Israel on Gaza

22 Feb. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called on the international community to take a more active role toward an urgent ceasefire in Gaza and a two-state solution to the conflict during talks at the G20 meeting in Brazil, a Turkish diplomatic source said.

The Turkish diplomat encouraged the international community and the G-20 to support a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.

Fidan also held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the summit where he highlighted Ankara's role in diplomatic work to resolve the Palestine-Israel conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeatedly said that Israel will not be pressured into accepting a Palestinian state.