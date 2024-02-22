Baku and Tbilisi to strengthen energy cooperation

22 Feb. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency and the National Commission of Georgia for the Regulation of Energy and Water Supply have agreed to share experience in energy issues.

The agreement was reflected in a memorandum of understanding in the field of energy regulation signed between the agencies of Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The memorandum aims to develop and strengthen cooperation in the field of energy regulation, as well as create favorable conditions for the advancement of bilateral relations between the agencies.

Under the memorandum, the parties will also exchange information to develop legislation in this field, organize training programs on various topics, including the regulation of renewable energy and energy efficiency.

It was noted that the organisations have longstanding partnership relations.