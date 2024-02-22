NATO hopes Georgia to join Alliance

22 Feb. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and NATO Secretary Genera Jens Stoltenberg discussed Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration and the NATO-Georgia relations agenda, as well as the steps taken towards the integration and concrete plans for future cooperation.

During the meeting in Brussels, Stoltenberg welcomed Georgia’s progress in various areas, including crisis management, cyber security, military engineering and secure communications.

"Now it is important for Georgia to continue and step up domestic reforms and uphold democratic values. We want to see Georgia move in the right direction. Toward more democracy and prosperity. Toward full membership in the Euro-Atlantic family. NATO will continue to stand by your side as you work toward fulfilling those aspirations," Jens Stoltenberg said.

Kobakhidze, in turn, pledged to continue working towards getting Georgia “much closer” to NATO and said it was “fundamentally” important to deepen the partnership with the Alliance.