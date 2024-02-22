More Russian companies to export livestock products to Azerbaijan

22 Feb. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

An additional 11 Russian companies have been awarded permission to export livestock products, feeds, and feed additives to Azerbaijan, according to the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor).

These enterprises are producing poultry meat, dairy, fish, ready-made meat, and fat-and-oil products and are located in the Omsk, Voronezh, Vladimir, Nizhny Novgorod, Leningrad Krasnodar, and Bashkortostan regions.

Currently, the list of Russian organizations permitted to import livestock products into Azerbaijan totals 114 facilities.

"Rosselkhoznadzor continues to work on expanding the list of organizations from Russia authorized for export to Azerbaijan," the statement reads.

Now, more than 1,100 Russian enterprises have the right to export their products to Azerbaijan.