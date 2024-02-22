Azerbaijan restoring Khojaly

22 Feb. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani authorities have expanded costs for the restoration of the Karabakh economic region by $2 million.

These funds will be used to carry out restoration work in three settlements of the region, as well as design houses in Khojaly. The projects are scheduled to be completed by November 11, 2024.

Four documents on the implementation of these projects were signed between the "Azermemarlayiha" Senior State Design Institute and the Baku State Design Institute.

It is noted that more than $580,000 will be allocated for the restoration of the village of Karkijahan, and more than $460,000 - for the repair of the village of Turshsu.

Reconstruction of the village of Khojavend in the Khojavend district will cost $561,000.

The design of apartment buildings in Khojaly will require almost $400,000.