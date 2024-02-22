Gafarova: Azerbaijan supports Armenia’s desire to change constitution

22 Feb. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Speaker of Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova said that Azerbaijan welcomes Armenia's desire to change its constitution.

She expressed hope that after making amendments to the constitution, Yerevan will give up territorial claims to Azerbaijan, which puts forward initiatives to ensure peace in the Caucasus.

Gafarova recalled that separatism has been uprooted in Azerbaijan last year as a result of anti-terrorist measures. She added that former IDPs have already begun returning to their homes.