22 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell plans to visit Armenia, head of the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia Vassilis Maragos said.

“I think his presence in Armenia will be most welcome. He informed the Foreign Ministry last week,” the ambassador said.

If Borrell’s visit to Yerevan takes place, it will be the first such event.