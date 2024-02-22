Azerbaijani gymnasts prepare for tournament in Romania

22 Feb. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani gymnasts will perform at the Irina Deleanu Cup tournament. The championship starts in Romania on February 23. The competition will last two days.

" At the competition, Azerbaijan will be represented by Ilona Zeynalova, Medina Demirova, performing in the adult age category, as well as juniors Nazrin Abdullayeva, Ayan Sadigova and Sofia Mamedova",

it was said in the tournament schedule.

Let us note that rhythmic gymnastics is a very popular sport in Azerbaijan. The infrastructure for its development has been created not only in Baku, but also in the regions. There are sections in 18 districts of the country, and competitions are held regularly.