Azerbaijan enters TOP-10 for supplies of sparkling wine to Russian Federation

22 Feb. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Last year, Azerbaijan was among the top ten suppliers of sparkling wine to Russia, taking 9th place.

As Trend reports with reference to statistical information, Azerbaijan's wine supplies to Russia amounted to $900 thousand. Latvia became the leader in exports with $167 million.

The top three also included Italy ($90 million) and Lithuania ($62 million).

It is noted that Russia mainly imported alcoholic beverages from Georgia and Armenia over the past year.

It should be added that Azerbaijan predicts the production of 1 million deciliters of wine this year. Russia is among the main markets for the sale of Azerbaijan's alcoholic beverages.