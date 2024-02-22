Turkish supplies to Russia decrease

22 Feb. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish exports to Russia decreased significantly in January 2024 compared to the same period last year.

According to the Turkish Exporters Assembly, supplies decreased by more than 30% and amounted to $551 million. In 2023, this amount was more than $792 million.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute, which conducts calculations in free economic zones, the drop was 39%.

It is clarified that the fall in the chemical industry was more than 41%.

January's decrease in Turkish vegetable and fruit supplies to Russia amounted to 20%, while car supplies fell by 7.6%.

Deliveries in mechanical engineering and household appliances also fell significantly.