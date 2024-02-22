Winners of European Wrestling Championship honoured in Moscow

22 Feb. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Moscow, a ceremony was held to honor the winners and prize-winners of the European Wrestling Championship in Bucharest.

According to RIA Dagestan, the President of the republic's Wrestling Federation, businessman Omar Murtuzaliev congratulated the Dagestan athletes on their success at the tournament.

The champions and prize-winners received cash prizes from the Head of the Federation. Murtuzaliev also did not ignore those who did not get to the championship due to visa problems.

At the European Wrestling Championships in Bucharest, Dagestan wrestlers won two golds, two silvers and three bronzes.