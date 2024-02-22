Azerbaijan becomes one of leaders in gas supplies to Europe

22 Feb. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan has taken a leading position among suppliers of pipeline gas to Europe. The republic took first place in terms of fuel supplies to Bulgaria and second place in supplies to Italy and Greece. This information was provided by the EU statistical office.

According to the department, last year Bulgaria, Italy and Greece imported a significant amount of Azerbaijani gas. The supplies amounted to more than 492 thousand terajoules worth over 6 billion euros.

Azerbaijan supplied 37.7 thousand terajoules to Bulgaria, 83.1 TJ were supplied to Greece, and 372 thousand TJ were supplied to Italy.

Last year, Azerbaijan took fifth place among fuel suppliers to European countries.