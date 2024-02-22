Jeyhun Bayramov and Toivo Klaar discuss prospects for relations between Baku and Yerevan

22 Feb. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar discussed the issue of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia at a meeting in Baku.

During the negotiations, bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the EU were discussed, as well as the regional situation, including the process of normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and the draft peace agreement, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reports.

The Azerbaijani minister noted that the recent provocation by Armenia, as a result of which an Azerbaijani serviceman had been wounded, was a blow to the peace process.

Bayramov also informed Klaar that Baku had submitted regular comments to the Armenian side on the draft peace agreement. He emphasized that Azerbaijan was interested in starting the negotiation process in this direction. The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister drew attention to the problem with the constitution of Armenia, which retains claims in connection with the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. They are in the legislative acts of Armenia. What is more, they are voiced by Armenian representatives in international organizations and courts. The Minister pointed out that these claims are unacceptable.

The Head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and the EU special representative also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.